Standard Bank holds 367th board meeting

The 367th board meeting of Standard Bank Ltd was held on 28 November at the boardroom of the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Chairman of the board of directors Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The meeting was also attended by vice chairman Ferdous Ali Khan, directors Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, Md Manjur Alam, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, A K M Abdul Alim, Md Abul Hossain and independent directors Najmul Huq Chaudhury and Golam Hafiz Ahmed.

Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M Latif Hasan and acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA also attended the meeting.