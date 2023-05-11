Southeast University hosts seminar on 'Move for Strong Bones'

The Department of Pharmacy of Southeast University organised a seminar on 'Move for Strong Bones' on Wednesday.

Prof Madya Dr Isa Bin Naina Mohamed, Head of Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety Unit, Medical Faculty, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) was the keynote speaker, reads a press release.

Dr Isa Bin Naina Mohamed talked about the influence of physical activity, body mass index (BMI), calcium, vitamin D, smoking and alcohol drinking on bone health in the adolescent population.

He also emphasised that by promoting health benefits from physical activity in the adolescent population could influence positive bone status, which may reduce osteoporosis in adulthood.

Prof ABM Faroque, former Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Dhaka and Adviser, Dept of Pharmacy, Southeast University, Prof Dr Md Sayeed Salam, Dean, School of Science & Engineering and Prof Dr Md Serajul Islam, Dean, Southeast Business School and Dr Md Siddiqul Islam, Department of Pharmacy of Southeast University were also discussed in the seminar.