Southeast Bank participates in ‘Conference on Entrepreneurship Development Program & Open Loan Disbursement Ceremony’

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Project Implementation Unit (PIU), SEIP, SME and Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank (BB) recently organised "Conference on Entrepreneurship Development Program and Open Loan Disbursement Ceremony" in the capital.

The conference was held at the Bangladesh Bank Training Academy, Mirpur -2, Dhaka, on Monday (29 October).

BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, who attended the prorammme as the chief guest, handed over the cheques to the five entrepreneurs who received training under Entrepreneurship Development Program organised by Southeast Bank Limited.

Central bank Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser presided over the programme.

Md Ekhlasur Rahman, executive director, BB and executive project director, SDCMU, SEIP, was also present at the programme as the special guest. 

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, deputy managing director and Swapon Kumar Hang, senior vice president were also present in the ceremony on behalf of Southeast Bank Limited.

Southeast Bank Limited

