Southeast Bank holds board meeting

Southeast Bank Limited organised its 661st Board Meeting on Wednesday (22 June).

Alamgir Kabir, FCA, chairman, Southeast Bank Limited presided over the board meeting, reads a press release.

At the meeting, Alamgir Kabir congratulated Anjuman Ara Shahid on being appointed new director of the Board of Directors of Southeast Bank Limited by handing over a flower bouquet in presence of Vice-Chairperson Duluma Ahmed, Director Jusna Ara Kashem and Managing Director M Kamal Hossain.

Vice-Chairperson, Southeast Bank Limited and Board of the Directors, Duluma Ahmed, Director Jusna Ara Kashem, Nominee of Bay Leasing & Investment Limited M Maniruz Zaman Khan, Nominees of Asia Insurance Limited Nasir Uddin Ahmed, and Md. Rafiqul Islam, Nominee of Single Click IT Solution (Pvt.) Ltd Anjuman Ara Shahid, Independent Director Syed Sajedul Karim, Independent Director Mohammad Delwar Husain, Managing Director M Kamal Hossain, and Company Secretary AKM Nazmul Haider participated in the meeting.

The members of the Board of Directors discussed about the bank's various strategic business initiatives in detail.