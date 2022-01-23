Sonali Bank’s Itna branch begins its operation in relocated new building

Sonali Bank Limited's Itna Branch began its operation in the newly-relocated building on Sunday (23 January).

Parliament member Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq inaugurated the banking operation at the Muktijoddha Complex building with a view to provide better services for the clients, reads a press release.

The ceremony was presided over by Itna Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nafisa Akter.

Also present were Itna Upazila Parishad Chairman Chowdhury Kamrul Hasan, Sonali Bank's General Manager Subhash Chandra Das, Upazila Awami League unit President Md Ismail Hossain, among others.