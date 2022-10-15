Skill dev stressed to overcome business challenges

Skill development of SME entrepreneurs and innovation should be focused to overcome present day business challenges, said Arman Haque, acting president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI).

"SME entrepreneurs of the country are the main driving force of our economy and if we can ensure their skill acquisition, the scope of employment in Bangladesh would increase," he said yesterday at a workshop organised by DCCI Business Institute (DBI) in cooperation with Beyond Red Ocean Consulting, Mumbai, India.

"The advancement of information communication and technology, the trend of operating business has changed a lot and in order to adapt with the new scenario, there is no alternative but to prepare ourselves," added Arman Haque speaking as the chief guest of the event held at the DCCI auditorium.

DBI regularly organises several workshops in order to develop the skill of entrepreneurs, he informed.

Malay Chakroborty, business coach from India's Beyond Red Ocean Consulting conducted the workshop attended by some 30 participants.

"SME sector entrepreneurs around the world face various obstacles to operate their businesses. Due to these hurdles 70% of the new start-ups fail to continue their businesses and are forced to quit their businesses within five years," said the business coach.

"To survive in this sector, the entrepreneurs must focus on their skill development, time and asset management," added Mr Chakroborty.

DCCI Vice President Monowar Hossain gave a vote of thanks at the inaugural ceremony.