Singer offers chance to win free TV every day

TBS Report
15 October, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 09:53 pm

Singer Bangladesh has launched two major campaigns targeting the upcoming Cricket festival and autumn season.

Consumers who will buy a television will have the opportunity to win another free TV everyday by sending a SMS after purchasing.

Cricket lovers who wants to buy televisions (TV) will a have chance of winning a free TV every day, reads a press release. Singer is also offering cash discounts up to Tk 4,000 and Tk11,000 discounts on TV exchange offers.

All Singer TV's are covered with six months of replacement guarantee and three years of warranty.

Attractive discounts, gifts and many more offer for refrigerators, washing machines and microwave ovens are on under the autumn offers.

The company is offering 5% discount on all refrigerators and up to Tk15,000 on exchange offer for No-Frost and Side-by-Side refrigerators.

With selected models of washing machines, Singer is also offering to win free microwave ovens and kitchen set gift boxes. Along with 5-year Warranty, there is a 21-Day free trial offer for Singer washing Machines for consumers who wants to experience the machine prior to purchase.

For Singer Microwave ovens, there is flat 5% cash discount on all models and free kitchen gift box sets for selected models, and up to Tk2,500 discount on exchange offers with two years' service warranty.

Customers can also purchase Singer products on interest free easy installments up to 12 months.

 

