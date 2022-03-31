SIBL opens two new sub-branches 

Social Islami Bank Limited opened two new sub-branches in Bogura and Joypurhat.

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of the bank virtually inaugurated the subbranches at Adomdighi of Bogura and Akkelpur of Joypurhat on 31 March, read a press release.

The programme was presided over by Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director, delivered welcome speech in the programme.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md Sirajul Hoque, Md Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, head of ICT Division Md Sultan Badsha, head of Marketing and Brand Communication Division Md Moniruzzaman and head of Branches Control and General Banking Division Saif Al Amin were also present in the programme.

Managers of Naogaon and Dupchanchia Branch along with local dignitaries also attended the programme.