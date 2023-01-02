SIBL opens 7 sub-branches

Social Islami Bank opened seven sub-branches on Monday (2 January) at its head office.

The bank's Chairman Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest while Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam presided over the programme, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Abu Reza Md Yeahia delivered the welcome speech on the occasion.

Among others, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Forkanullah, Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of International Division Md. Akmal Hossain, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Md Moniruzzaman, Head of BC & GBD Saif Al-Amin along with senior officials were also present at the event.

Managers of different branches, in-charges of the sub-branches, and local dignitaries also joined the program virtually.