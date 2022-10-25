SIBL opens 177th branch at Domar, Nilphamari

Corporates

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 04:46 pm

Related News

SIBL opens 177th branch at Domar, Nilphamari

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 04:46 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) opened its 177th branch at Domar, Nilphamari recently.

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of SIBL, was present as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme, reads a press release.

Among others, Md Shamsul Hoque, deputy managing director; Salim Reza, panel mayor of Domar municipality; Md Shahriar Khan, head of Rajshahi Zone; Md Moniruzzaman, head of Marketing and Brand Communication; and Saif Al-Amin, head of BC & GBD, were present.

Bank officers, local businessmen, journalists, and dignitaries also joined the event.

Manager of Domar branch Md Kabirul Islam expressed his gratitude at the end of the programme.

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) / Nilphamari / New Branch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

2h | Panorama
Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

7h | Panorama
The main focus of the design was on the layout, with careful consideration given to the flow of sufficient lighting. Photo: Chinton Architects

Fortunex Limited’s buying house: A modern workspace with a simple open layout

2h | Habitat
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

WASA ATM booths becoming popular

WASA ATM booths becoming popular

17m | Videos
Roundtable on 'Are Existing GBV Indicators Sufficient?'

Roundtable on 'Are Existing GBV Indicators Sufficient?'

1h | Videos
Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

6h | Videos
Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka