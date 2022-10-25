SIBL opens 177th branch at Domar, Nilphamari

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) opened its 177th branch at Domar, Nilphamari recently.

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of SIBL, was present as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme, reads a press release.

Among others, Md Shamsul Hoque, deputy managing director; Salim Reza, panel mayor of Domar municipality; Md Shahriar Khan, head of Rajshahi Zone; Md Moniruzzaman, head of Marketing and Brand Communication; and Saif Al-Amin, head of BC & GBD, were present.

Bank officers, local businessmen, journalists, and dignitaries also joined the event.

Manager of Domar branch Md Kabirul Islam expressed his gratitude at the end of the programme.