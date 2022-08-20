SIBL inaugurates  ‘Asset Development Campaign’

Social Islami Bank Limited launched a three-month-long special campaign titled "Asset Development Campaign" with the aim of creating awareness about quality investment.

Zafar Alam, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank inaugurated this special campaign as the chief guest recently at the bank's head office, said a press release.

Additional Managing Director Abu Reza Md Yeahia, Deputy Managing Directors Md Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Head of Special Asset Management Division Muhammad Mizanul Kabir, Divisional Heads along with Senior Officials were present at the event.

All Branch Managers were also connected virtually.

This special campaign will run till 15 November.