SIBL distributes blankets in Chattogram

Social Islami Bank distributed blankets to the cold-affected people at Halishahar, Chattogram on 18 December as part of its countrywide blanket distribution campaign.

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of SIBL, and Zafar Alam, MD and CEO of the Bank, distributed blankets at the Halishahar Branch of the Bank, reads a press release.

Sayed Md Sohel, zonal head, Chattogram Zone, Mohammed Mosharraf Hossain, manager of Halishahar Branch, branch officials, and local dignitaries were also present there.

