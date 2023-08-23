SIBL arranged tree plantation programme on National Mourning Day

23 August, 2023, 07:55 pm
SIBL arranged tree plantation programme on National Mourning Day

23 August, 2023, 07:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Social Islami Bank arranged a tree plantation program recently at HURDCO International School, Bashundhara, Dhaka, on the occasion of the National Mourning Day.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director & CEO of SIBL, planted trees in the school premises.

Shah Zakir Hossain PMJF, chairman of Executive Committee, HURDCO International School, Md Abdul Hamid, Dhaka Zonal Head, and Md Aminur Rahman, manager of Bashundhara Branch of the Bank, bank officials and teachers, students of the school were present on the occasion.  

