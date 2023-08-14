Shwapno to sell eggs at Tk155 per dozen

Leading Bangladeshi retail chain brand, Shwapno is offering eggs at Tk155 per dozen to customers in the Dhaka, Savar, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Cumilla zones, where they are currently being sold at Tk165-170 per dozen in the market.

"We have decided to sell eggs for a nominal profit in order to bring relief to people's life," said Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of Shwapno.

This special discount from Shwapno will be available till 15 August.

Customers are limited to purchasing only one dozen eggs from Shwapno outlets, to prevent other shopkeepers from taking advantage.