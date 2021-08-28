Shwapno opens Uttarkhan outlet in Dhaka

Shwapno opens Uttarkhan outlet in Dhaka

Retail shop chain Shwapno opened a new outlet at Uttarkhan in the capital on Saturday. 

Shwapno investor, Md Asaduzzaman Raju; Head of Business Development, Mohammad Razibul Hasan; and other officials attended the inauguration ceremony, reads a press release.

Shwapno announced month-long attractive offers for the customers marking the inauguration of the new outlet. 

Customers are offered with the Buy One Get One facility alongside the cash discount. 

Moreover, home delivery service is also available for the customers. 

