Shwapno opens new outlet in Banasree

Shwapno, one of the country's popular retail chain shops, has launched a new outlet on E-F Avenue of the capital's Banasree area in Rampura.

The new outlet was inaugurated on Monday around 11 am, read a press release.

"We hope that customers will be able to shop regularly in a healthy and safe environment in the new outlet. We have carefully curated products keeping local demand in mind and look forward to receiving suggestions and evaluation from our customers," said Samsuddoha Shimul, director of retail expansion of Shwapno.

Swapno Head of Inventory and Cash Management Rabiul Alam, Investors Investor Md Tasjid-Uz-Zaman, Fatema Tuz Johra (Shammi), and many others were present at the inauguration of Shwapno's new outlet.

On the occasion of the opening, Shwapno is offering attractive deals for their customers, including free home delivery service throughout the month.

The contact number for home delivery of this new outlet is 01799-388717.