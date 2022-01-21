Shwapno Gulshan-1 outlet celebrates 7th anniversary

Corporates

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 01:21 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shwapno Gulshan-1 outlet, a popular outlet of leading supermarket chain Shwapno, celebrated its seventh anniversary in a grandiose manner on Thursday (20 January).

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, chief executive officer (CEO) of Shwapno, cut a cake to celebrate the occasion, said a press release.

Saiful alam Rasel, head of Retail Admitistion, Eshan mahabub, head of Business Development, Kamruzzaman shadhin, senior regional operation manager, Ashraful Islam, regional head of Operation, Sayed montaz Uddin, head of Business PNP, Nurul Hasan Rupok, head of Inventory and Cash Management), SN Naznin, head of Customer Acquisition, Shah Md Rijvi Rony, head of HR, Abdur razzak and Jewel Hasan, Gulshan- 1 outlet managers, of Shwapno were also present in the ceremony.

The Shwapno Gulshan-1 outlet started its journey in 2015.

