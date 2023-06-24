Shimanto Bank's 7th AGM held

24 June, 2023
The 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shimanto Bank was held on 22 June at Captain Shahid Ashraf Hall at Peelkhana. 

The Meeting was presided over by the Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh and Chairman of the Bank Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan, reads a press release. 

The shareholders approved Stock Dividend, Director's Report, and Auditor's Report. 

Directors were elected and an Auditor was appointed in this General Meeting. 

Proposal for changing the registered name of the bank as 'Shimanto Bank PLC' was also approved.

In his welcome speech, Chairman Maj Gen A K M Nazmul Hasan mentioned that Shimanto Bank had ensured it's progress as full-fledged commercial bank. 

Despite the global economic crisis, the economy of Bangladesh is progressing and showing its resilience with significant progress. 

Last year Shimanto Bank achieved remarkable progress in significant financial indicators. He believed that Shimanto Bank would play a significant role in the development of the economy in the coming days by ensuring corporate governance.  

Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank stated that in 2023, bank would increase service network and service scope. Necessary initiatives will be taken to grow assets by taking moderate risks. He expressed hope and aspiration that the Bank can achieve goals through the integrated efforts of the Bank's Board and Management. 

Directors, Shareholders, BGB Officials and executives of Shimanto Bank Ltd were present at the AGM. The AGM was moderated by Hossain Suman FCS, Company Secretary of the Bank. 

 

