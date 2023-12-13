Sheikh Hasina University of Science & Technology organises reception for meritorious HSC 2023 students

Sheikh Hasina University of Science & Technology located at Dr. Iqbal Education World in Banshgari, Bhairab organized a reception program for meritorious H.S.C 2023 or equivalent students yesterday, 12th December, 2023.

Chairman of Premier Foundation and Premier Bank Foundation Freedom Fighter Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sheikh Hasina University of Science and Technology Mr. Moin Iqbal, Members of the Board of Trustees of Sheikh Hasina University of Science and Technology M. Imran Iqbal, Mr. Jamal G Ahmed, Ms. Yashna Pooja Iqbal, H.B.M. Lutfur Rahman and Shoave Rahman along with H.B.M. Zahidur Rahman attended the occasion as special guests.

Additional Managing Directors of Premier Bank, Mr. Syed Nowsher Ali, Mr. Shahed Sekander, Mr. Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Mr. Toudhidul Alam Khan, Vice-Chancellor of Royal University of Dhaka M. Abul Kashem Mozumdar and Dr. AFM Mafizul Islam also attended the program as respected guests.

Freedom Fighter Dr. H. B. M Iqbal stated in his speech at the occasion "Through this reception, let us be inspired to be good human beings and work towards the development of the country. You must strive to become the best in the country. It is you who will bring Banshgari to the limelight. Earning a certificate does not complete your education, you need to educate your hearts and minds as well. True education teaches one to live through honesty and hard-work."

Other speakers highlighted how there is no alternative to education to take the country forward and the need for regular initiatives like this to encourage the local meritorious students to pursue higher education.

In the afternoon, artists captivated countless attendees with their wonderful music performances.