ShareTrip to sponsor golfer Sohel on Asian Development Tour

TBS Report
30 April, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 05:46 pm

Online travel platform ShareTrip will sponsor renowned golf player Shakhawat Hossain Sohel on the Asian Development Tour taking place from 3-20 May in Phuket of Thailand, according to a press release.

One of the country's top three golfers, Shakhawat Hossain Sohel will be representing Bangladesh at the international tournament being held for the first time since the pandemic.

The tournament consists of four competitions - Laguna Phuket Challenge, Laguna Phuket Cup, Blue Canyon Classic, and Blue Canyon Open. 
 
About the sponsorship, Shakhawat Hossain Sohel, said, "My heart swells with pride as I embark on the journey of the Asian Development Tour in hopes of representing my country on an international platform. I am grateful to ShareTrip for the sponsorship during this tour. I hope to give my very best throughout the tournaments and make Bangladesh proud!" 
 
This is the first time ShareTrip is associating itself with the sport of golf. Previously, ShareTrip sponsored multiple cricket matches, including teams from BPL, and now with this new sponsorship, the leading travel service provider is offering so much more than comprehensive travel solutions.

ShareTrip / Golfer Shakhawat Hossain Sohel

