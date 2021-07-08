Shakib becomes brand ambassador HungryNaki

Shakib becomes brand ambassador HungryNaki

App-based food delivery service company HungryNaki, a concern of Daraz Bangladesh, has made Shakib Al Hasan its brand ambassador.

Recently a contract in this connection was signed between HungryNaki and Shakib at his Banani residence. According to the contract, Shakib will be the brand ambassador of food delivery service HungryNaki for the next two years, reads a press release.

On this occasion, Shakib shared, "I always order from HungryNaki because their service quality is tremendous. Many of my friends and families have also expressed their satisfaction with their service. I believe in the next one or two years, HungryNaki will be the biggest food platform in Bangladesh. So, I am very excited to be a part of this journey, and I hope our partnership will continue amiably."

From now on, Shakib will be seen endorsing HungryNaki in different ways. As the brand ambassador of HungryNaki, he will appear in TVC/OVC and take part in RDC. Moreover, Shakib will also be a part of HungryNaki's professional photoshoot; Facebook live sessions, sales campaign, meet & greet sessions and sponsored online/TV shows.

Daraz acquired this app-based food delivery company in March this year. After the acquisition, HungryNaki has taken myriads of initiatives with knock-on impacts to rejig their service system and take the culinary experience of the foodies to new heights.

HungryNaki expects that this signing will also result in something appealing and appealing for food lovers. Just like Shakib always delivers the best, HungryNaki promises to be at its best when it comes to satiating the taste buds of the food lovers. Most importantly, amidst the lockdown underway in the country everyone needs to show patience just like Shakib does in the field during difficult times. With Shakib onboard, HungryNaki expects the customers will exhibit the same kind of resilience being inspired by this recent collaboration.

