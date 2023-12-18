SBC observes Victory Day

18 December, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 03:47 pm

SBC observes Victory Day

18 December, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 03:47 pm
SBC observes Victory Day

To celebrate the Victory Day the state-owned Sadharan Bima Corporation (SBC) has organized a discussion meeting at SBC Training Center Sunday, 17th December. The theme of the discussiopn was "Capturing the spirit of the liberation war and the best use of digital technology in building the Sonar Bangla, the dream of the Father of the Nation".

Mr. Dulal Krishna Saha, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SBC and Md. Haroon-or-Rashid, Managing Director of SBC were present on the meeting as the chief guest and special guest respectively.

The meeting was presided over by Jyotsna Vikas Chakma, General Manager, Human Resource Department of SBC. Officials and employees of head office and Dhaka zonal office were present in the meeting. All zonal heads of SBC participated the meeting virtually.

SBC / Sadharon Bima Corporation (SBC) / insurance

