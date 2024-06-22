SBAC Bank's 11th AGM held

Corporates

Press Release
22 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 09:54 pm

Related News

SBAC Bank's 11th AGM held

Press Release
22 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 09:54 pm
SBAC Bank&#039;s 11th AGM held

The 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of SBAC Bank PLC was held on June 22, 2024 Saturday through hybrid system in combination of online & physical presence at RAOWA Center.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Mr. AZM Shofiuddin Shamim MP presided over in the meeting, reads a press release.

The shareholders approved seven other agendas including the Audited Financial Statements along with Auditors' Report & the Directors report for the year ended on 31st December 2023, declared two percent Cash dividend for the Shareholders, elect/reelect retired directors in the AGM & the appointment of Independent Directors.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Managing Director & CEO Mr. Habibur Rahman delivered speech in the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Among others, the Directors of the Bank Mr. Mohammed Ayub, Mr. Mohammad Nawaz, Mr. Mohammad Mahbubor Rahman, Mr. Shohel Ahmed & Independent Director Mr. Md. Sajidur Rahman were also present in the AGM.

The Shareholders, Sponsor Shareholders participated in the AGM including the Bank's Additional Managing Director Mr. Md. Nurul Azim, Senior Executives, Divisional Head & Branch Managers. The EVP & Company Secretary of the Bank Mr. Md. Mokaddess Ali moderated the program.

SBAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

13h | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

1d | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

9 killed in Barguna bridge collapse

9 killed in Barguna bridge collapse

1h | Videos
First Biden-Trump Debate on June 27

First Biden-Trump Debate on June 27

36m | Videos
Bangabandhu Bridge sets new record in toll collection

Bangabandhu Bridge sets new record in toll collection

1h | Videos
Is Cyprus fueling the Israel-Hezbollah war?

Is Cyprus fueling the Israel-Hezbollah war?

2h | Videos