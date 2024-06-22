SBAC Bank's 11th AGM held

The 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of SBAC Bank PLC was held on June 22, 2024 Saturday through hybrid system in combination of online & physical presence at RAOWA Center.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Mr. AZM Shofiuddin Shamim MP presided over in the meeting, reads a press release.

The shareholders approved seven other agendas including the Audited Financial Statements along with Auditors' Report & the Directors report for the year ended on 31st December 2023, declared two percent Cash dividend for the Shareholders, elect/reelect retired directors in the AGM & the appointment of Independent Directors.

The Managing Director & CEO Mr. Habibur Rahman delivered speech in the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Among others, the Directors of the Bank Mr. Mohammed Ayub, Mr. Mohammad Nawaz, Mr. Mohammad Mahbubor Rahman, Mr. Shohel Ahmed & Independent Director Mr. Md. Sajidur Rahman were also present in the AGM.

The Shareholders, Sponsor Shareholders participated in the AGM including the Bank's Additional Managing Director Mr. Md. Nurul Azim, Senior Executives, Divisional Head & Branch Managers. The EVP & Company Secretary of the Bank Mr. Md. Mokaddess Ali moderated the program.