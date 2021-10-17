SBAC Bank opens Madhabdi sub branch in Narsingdi

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank opened a sub-branch of the bank at Madhabdi in Narsingdi on Monday.

Hazi Md Mosharraf Hossain Prodhan Manik, Mayor of Madhabdi Municipality has inaugurated the sub-branch, said a press release.

Bank's Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed preside over the inauguration ceremony virtually from Head Office.

Abdul Momen Molla, Vice President of Madhabdi Merchant Association, Mohammad Majedul Islam (Hridoy), owner of Taslima Textile, Businessman Amzad Hossain Bhuyan Ripon, Maqbul Hossain Prodhan, Moshiur Rahman, School Teacher Jahangir Hossain were present in the ceremony as special guests. The Bank's Additional Managing Director M. Shamsul Arefin, Baburhat Branch Manager Abdul Kadir, Madhabdi Sub-Branch in-charge Md Shamim Ahamed including local dignitaries were present there among others.