Samsung’s ‘Awesome Booth’ buzzing among the youth

Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched its 'Awesome Booth' campaign in Dhaka to enable content creators to let their imaginations roam free and explore maximum creativity with their digital contents.

For this campaign, a uniquely designed A-shaped booth is placed at various locations in the city with stunning graphics and visual integrations so that anyone who will visit the booth can create impressive content with an extravagant look and feel, said a press release.

The smartphone manufacturer has already entertained the content creators with their inaugural booth at Rabindra Sarabar on 22-23October. The next stops for the Awesome Booth are scheduled to be at Hatirjheel and Chef's Table Courtside, on 26-27 October and 29-30 October respectively.

Visitors at the Awesome Booths will get the opportunity to compete in a dance challenge, and the ones to successfully complete the challenge will enjoy the reward of a Tk500 cashback coupon. An additional online contest will also be available for those who visit the Awesome Booth and upload that dance-challenge completion video on Facebook.

Dance-challenge video should be created at the booth and uploaded with hashtags "#AwesomeIsForEveryone" and "#AwesomeBooth". Best 3-contents have the chance to win exciting prizes like Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy Buds Plus and SmartTag, the press release added.

Each installation of the Awesome Booth has a Photobooth as well as a kiosk displaying the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G handsets for the visitors' hands-on experience.

"The Awesome Booth campaign has so far been acknowledged by the young and vibrant content creators of our country very delightfully. They are full of superb ideas, and now they are making the most of this opportunity to showcase those ideas at Awesome Booth with contents uploaded at various popular digital platforms," said Samsung Bangladesh Head of Mobile Md Muyeedur Rahman.

The cashback coupons can be availed at selected Samsung outlets till 10 November.