Samsung’s ‘Awesome Booth’ buzzing among the youth

Corporates

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 04:58 pm

Related News

Samsung’s ‘Awesome Booth’ buzzing among the youth

For this campaign, a uniquely designed A-shaped booth is placed at various locations in the city with stunning graphics and visual integrations so that anyone who will visit the booth can create impressive content with an extravagant look and feel

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 04:58 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched its 'Awesome Booth' campaign in Dhaka to enable content creators to let their imaginations roam free and explore maximum creativity with their digital contents.

For this campaign, a uniquely designed A-shaped booth is placed at various locations in the city with stunning graphics and visual integrations so that anyone who will visit the booth can create impressive content with an extravagant look and feel, said a press release. 

The smartphone manufacturer has already entertained the content creators with their inaugural booth at Rabindra Sarabar on 22-23October. The next stops for the Awesome Booth are scheduled to be at Hatirjheel and Chef's Table Courtside, on 26-27 October and 29-30 October respectively.

Visitors at the Awesome Booths will get the opportunity to compete in a dance challenge, and the ones to successfully complete the challenge will enjoy the reward of a Tk500 cashback coupon. An additional online contest will also be available for those who visit the Awesome Booth and upload that dance-challenge completion video on Facebook.

Dance-challenge video should be created at the booth and uploaded with hashtags "#AwesomeIsForEveryone" and "#AwesomeBooth". Best 3-contents have the chance to win exciting prizes like Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy Buds Plus and SmartTag, the press release added. 

Each installation of the Awesome Booth has a Photobooth as well as a kiosk displaying the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G handsets for the visitors' hands-on experience.

"The Awesome Booth campaign has so far been acknowledged by the young and vibrant content creators of our country very delightfully. They are full of superb ideas, and now they are making the most of this opportunity to showcase those ideas at Awesome Booth with contents uploaded at various popular digital platforms," said Samsung Bangladesh Head of Mobile Md Muyeedur Rahman. 

The cashback coupons can be availed at selected Samsung outlets till 10 November.

Samsung / Samsung Bangladesh / Awesome Booth / content creator

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

8h | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

8h | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

8h | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF