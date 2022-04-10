Samsung introduces offers and giveaways ahead of Eid

Photo: Courtesy

Samsung is introducing a campaign with offers and giveaways on the occasion of Eid.

During the campaign, buyers can avail discounts of up to Tk10,000 while purchasing any Samsung smartphone, said a press release on Sunday (10 April).

According to the media release, there will be 0% EMI up for grabs as well.

Samsung will also give away a brand-new Suzuki Gixxer SF 150cc, in addition to a free trip to Dubai for 5 days and 4 nights. Customers who purchase smartphones will be eligible to avail this offer. The winners will be decided through a lottery.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of Samsung Mobile, said in this regard, "Samsung always prioritises its users and whenever there is an occasion, we try to offer something special for them. Ahead of the Eid, Samsung is offering smartphones with discount and a chance to win more exhilarating prizes just to make sure that the joy of celebration is multiplied."

This offer will continue till 1 May. Smartphone users can avail these offers while purchasing phones from all Samsung brand shops located around the country.