Samsung introduces offers and giveaways ahead of Eid

Corporates

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 03:48 pm

Related News

Samsung introduces offers and giveaways ahead of Eid

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 03:48 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Samsung is introducing a campaign with offers and giveaways on the occasion of Eid.

During the campaign, buyers can avail discounts of up to Tk10,000 while purchasing any Samsung smartphone, said a press release on Sunday (10 April).

According to the media release, there will be 0% EMI up for grabs as well.

Samsung will also give away a brand-new Suzuki Gixxer SF 150cc, in addition to a free trip to Dubai for 5 days and 4 nights. Customers who purchase smartphones will be eligible to avail this offer. The winners will be decided through a lottery.  

Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of Samsung Mobile, said in this regard, "Samsung always prioritises its users and whenever there is an occasion, we try to offer something special for them. Ahead of the Eid, Samsung is offering smartphones with discount and a chance to win more exhilarating prizes just to make sure that the joy of celebration is multiplied."    

This offer will continue till 1 May. Smartphone users can avail these offers while purchasing phones from all Samsung brand shops located around the country.

Samsung / Smartphone / Samsung Eid offer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most SME entrepreneurs live in rural areas; but unfortunately, banks do not have enough branches in those areas. Photo: Mumit M

CMSMEs have much better repayment records than big borrowers. Then why don’t banks lend to them?

4h | Panorama
Adorned with golden dabka work in maroon red velvet, the pair named ‘Mirah Jutti’ is the brand’s best selling product. Photos: Courtesy

Jutti: A handcrafted Mughal finesse

6h | Mode
During the dry season when the water level recedes, the workers collectively extract more than a 100 tonnes of coal each day. Photo: Mumit M

Standing in the shallow waters of Someshwari, these miners find coal

6h | Panorama
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran khan's political ups and downs

Imran khan's political ups and downs

1h | Videos
Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

7h | Videos
Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

8h | Videos
Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!