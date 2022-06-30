Samsung introduces ‘Meet the Eid’ campaign

Eyeing the festivities of Eid-Ul-Azha, Samsung Consumer Electronics has come up with various offers under the campaign "Meet the Eid" which is scheduled to run till the day before Eid.

During the campaign, customers can enjoy cashback offers up to Tk9,000 on refrigerators and up to Tk10,000 on televisions, according to a press release issued on Thursday (30 June).

Samsung air conditioners and washing machines are also available with cash backs of up to Tk30,00, while microwave ovens can be purchased with cash backs of up to Tk4,000, the release added.

Samsung is also issued exchange offers. Refrigerators are now available with exchange offers of up to Tk23,000, whereas 4K UHD and QLED televisions of 43-inch to 75-inch and above are listed with exchange offers of up to Tk40,000.

Customers can also enjoy exchange offers of up to Tk5500 on Washing Machines and up to Tk4000 on microwave ovens.

In addition, buyers will also receive a nine piece gift set consisting of utilitarian food storage boxes by purchasing a Samsung refrigerator. Additionally, they are also offering a discount of 63% on Sound Bar along with the purchase of a QLED TV. Moreover, to top it all off, customers can also enjoy four bottles of liquid detergents absolutely free with the purchase of Samsung Washing Machines.

Regarding the campaign, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Samsung is extensively focused on offering the most advanced technology to customers. The occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha comes as an opportunity to celebrate festive spirits with loved ones over food and entertainment, and our home appliances make it all a bit more convenient. I believe our customers will take this opportunity to purchase their desired appliances this Eid."

Customers can visit Samsung's authorized distributors or order online to purchase any of their desired appliances and get them delivered to their doorstep free of charge. To know more, interested buyers can contact Samsung's 24x7 customer service by dialing 08000300300.