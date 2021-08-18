SAML awarded licence of Asset Manager from BSEC 

Corporates

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 03:05 pm

SAML awarded licence of Asset Manager from BSEC 

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 03:05 pm
SAML awarded licence of Asset Manager from BSEC 

Sandhani Asset Management Limited (SAML) is recently awarded with the licence of Asset Manager from Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission under SEC (Mutual Fund) Rules, 2001. 

Sandhani Asset Management Limited is a subsidiary of Sandhani Life Insurance Company Limited, said a press release. 

Sandhani Life Insurance Company Limited is a reputed listed company of Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange. 

Other two capital market related companies of Sandhani group are Sandhani Life Finance Limited (Merchant Bank) and Mona Financial Consultancy & Securities Limited (Brokerage House). Through awarding of the asset management licence, Sandhani Group has got the opportunity to further expand its business in the area of capital market.

The company has already employed highly qualified and experienced professionals to run its operation. 

Mir Ariful Islam has joined Sandhani Asset Management Limited as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Prior to that, he was the Head of Research and Fund Management of Prime Finance Asset Management Limited. Mir Ariful Islam has more than 13 years' of experience in the capital market. He has hands-on experience in brokerage operation, portfolio management, research and analysis, and operations of asset Management Company.

He participated in many trainings and workshops at home and abroad to enhance his professional skills. He possesses a Bachelor's degree in Finance and a Master's degree in Accounting and Information Systems from Dhaka University. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh.

Sandhani Asset Management Limited is poised to take off with its unwavering commitment towards investing people and the capital market as a whole.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

1d | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan