Rupali Bank holds workshop on human resource management and development

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 08:00 pm

Rupali Bank's Training Academy organised a virtual training workshop on "Human Resource Management and Development" on Saturday.

Managing Director and CEO of Rupali Bank Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud inaugurated the workshop, said a press release.

Chairman of Rupali Bank Kazi Sanaul Hoque was present as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the workshop. 

Among others, Director of Rupali Bank and Dhaka University's Management Department Professor Md Ali Akkas spoke on the workshop.

Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir, RBTA Principal and DGM Md Safayet Hossen also attended the workshop.
 

