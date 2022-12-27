Runner Automobiles declares 10% dividend

27 December, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 05:44 pm

Runner Automobiles PLC, a listed engineering company, held its 22th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Thursday.

At the meeting, shareholders approved other agendas, including the 10% cash dividend recommended by the board of directors for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, reads a press release.

Subir Kumar Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the company, delivered the welcome address and the Q&A session on the financial condition of the last year and the questions of the shareholders. 

The meeting was chaired by Company Secretary Mizanur Rahman and was attended by CFO Shanat Datta and other members of the Board of Directors, as well as senior officials and shareholders. 

Runner Automobiles Limited Chairman Hafizur Rahman Khan announced the end of the meeting through a directional speech.

