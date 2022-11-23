Runner, a2i join hands to develop eco-friendly automobile industry   

Runner Automobiles PLC and a2i of the ICT division intend to collaborate in the research and development of an eco-friendly and sustainable automobile industry in the country with innovative technology.

To this end, a2i's Project Director Dewan Mohammad Humayun Kabir and Runner Automobiles PLC Chairman Hafizur Rahman Khan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the ICT tower in Agargaon on Wednesday.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present at the signing ceremony as chief guest, said a press release.  

Aspire to Innovate (a2i) is a special programme of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Division supported by the UNDP.

For successful implementation of the MoU, A2i Innovation Lab and Runner Automobiles will each appoint a focal person.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "We need to move from ideation to commercialisation to build an innovative and smart Bangladesh in 2041 from digital Bangladesh."

"In creating a supportive environment for this transformation, the country's private sector should be involved with the Innovation Lab of a2i to utilise the talent and technology of the country's researchers."

By establishing a state-of-the-art lab under the a2i's Innovation Lab, it will be possible to centrally conduct research and development and provide assistance to other private sector and automobile companies in the country involved in this sector very easily and at low cost, he added.

He said, to build a sustainable, environment-friendly smart Bangladesh, the Prime Minister declared ICT as product of the year, putting importance on electric vehicles.   

Under the MoU, the a2i will assess the current and future needs in light of the world's evolving technologies and provide assistance in formulating strategies and action plans for the country's automobile industry.

Runner Automobiles will take necessary initiatives to establish itself as a commercial product brand by implementing the potential innovations obtained through research and innovation.

The introduction of the "Made in Bangladesh" brand with advanced technology-based electric vehicles will be possible in the light of possible future market demand.

The a2i Project Director (Joint Secretary), Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, said a2i is working jointly with private companies to provide policy support to local companies in developing new products suitable for the fourth industrial revolution.

 

