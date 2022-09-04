Robi thanks its customers in Chattogram

Robi has thanked its customers in Chattogram for their passionate support, and patronage over the years through a special event named- "Aarar Chatga Utshob". The event took place on 30 August at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View Hotel, reads a press release.

Chattogram City Corporation's Mayor, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, eminent personalities, local dignitaries, and esteemed customers of Robi in Chattogram were present at the event.

Robi's Acting CEO, and Chief Financial Officer, M Riyaaz Rasheed, and Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad were also present at the event.

Robi's top enterprise customers, oldest customers, high-value customers, elite customers, distributors, retailers, and sales representatives in Chattogram were recognized with a special award at the event. Winners of a Facebook-based quiz contest that was organized around this event were also recognized.

Captain of the Bangladesh One-Day International cricket team, the local boy of Chattogram, Tamim Iqbal was introduced to the guests of the event as the Robi brand ambassador for the next two years. Celebrity artist duo- Siam, and Safa, were also introduced as Robi's brand ambassadors.

Expressing his delight in the new partnership with Robi, Tamim said: "Be it batting, bowling, fielding or introducing a life-enhancing digital solution in the market, the common thread that binds cricket with the digital space is innovation. Hence, I am absolutely delighted to work with the leading innovative brand, Robi, to promote its network excellence and digital prowess to the country."

A fun talk show was staged with the participation of Robi Brand Ambassadors Siam Ahmed, Safa Kabir, and Tamim Iqbal. Various interesting aspects of the Brand Ambassador's life were explored at the talk show through interactive participation of the guests present at the event using a digital tool.

Following their introduction, Siam and Safa danced to the tune of popular Chatgaiya songs on the stage. "Made in Chattogram" an upcoming content to be released on Robi's popular OTT platform, Binge was also premiered at the event. Sensational singers, Habib Wahid and Shirin, then took to the stage to mesmerize the audience with their popular songs.

Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad said: "Starting from the very early days of telecom service to the gradual evolution of digital lifestyle, our customers in Chattogram have been unrelenting in their support, and patronage towards Robi. As a mark of our gratitude, we are committed to ensure the best digital experience for our customers in Chattogram by deploying the highest spectrum per person per network site supported by 4G network that has already reached 98.2% of the population."

Robi's Acting CEO, and Chief Financial Officer, M Riyaaz Rasheed said: "Since the very beginning, Chattogonians took Robi to their heart, and their love for Robi gave us the confidence to expand our network around the country. We can't thank our customers in Chattogram enough for that. With Tamim as our batting partner, we look forward to serving our customers in Chattogram with innovative digital service befitting a Smart Bangladesh."

Earlier in the day, a special fair was organized for the customers of Robi's loyalty program, Elite at the same Hotel. A number of Elite registered outlets took part in the fair offering special discounts for Robi's Elite customers. Tamim Iqbal, Siam, and Safa paid a visit to the fair. Robi's Acting Cluster Market Director for Eastern Cluster, Md Ashraful Kabir inaugurated the fair.