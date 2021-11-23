Robi brings text-only version of Facebook and Discover with Meta

Mobile operator Robi recently unveiled a text-only version of Facebook and Discover features for its customers in partnership with Meta.

Robi's data users can stay connected to the internet even if they don't have any data balance, reads a press release.

Robi's Acting CEO and CFO, M Riyaaz Rasheed said the new version will facilitate users into a digital lifestyle.

"I strongly believe that the text-based Facebook, Messenger and Discover App from Meta will fire up the digital appetite of the people of the country… and bring a large swathe of people into the fold of digital lifestyle," said Riyaaz.

"It is our privilege to have the opportunity to collaborate with the Government and the Meta team to deliver these latest features to our customers," he added.

Paul Kim, director of international business development and operator partnerships, APAC at Meta said these products will help support expanded connectivity and access for people in Bangladesh.

"Helping people stay connected and providing them with more consistent access to important digital resources such as education and health information is critical," said Paul.

Robi data users can switch to the text-only version of Facebook and Messenger once their data balance is exhausted, allowing them to stay connected until they top up their data balance, according to the press release.