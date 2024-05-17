Robi and Banglalink to consider sharing of network resources

Robi and Banglalink to consider sharing of network resources

The announcement was made today by the Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, during the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day celebration at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

Photo: Coutesy
Robi and Banglalink, two leading mobile network operators in Bangladesh, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to evaluate possible sharing and rationalization of their network resources. This collaboration is set to expand 4G access nationwide, enhancing both the quality and speed of mobile broadband for customers.

Sharing network resources is a global best practice in the telecom industry. It promotes an asset-light business model and supports both companies&#39; commitment to environmental sustainability through optimized use of energy resources. Additionally, it ensures better cost efficiency and usage of telco resources, enabling investments in service quality and value-added services (VAS). Furthermore, sharing network resources among telcos helps save foreign currency.

The announcement was made today by the Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, during the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day celebration at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka. At this program, Robi and Banglalink signed an MoU to strengthen their collaboration in sharing network resources.

This innovative collaboration reflects the telecom industry&#39;s commitment to delivering best-in-class services. It has the potential to be a nation-building effort, allowing customers from both operators to benefit from a wide range of digital services, advancing their journey as smart citizens in a Smart Bangladesh.

In a joint statement, Banglalink and Robi said, "This potential collaboration is a timely and dynamic initiative that will transform telecommunications in Bangladesh. We are excited for our customers to experience improved service quality with expanded and uninterrupted nationwide coverage. Our first step is to evaluate the technical and financial feasibility of network sharing. With the necessary policy changes and regulatory approval, we will share network infrastructures. Our shared goal is to provide robust telecom connectivity for every citizen, contributing to the Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041. We are grateful to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) for their persistent support in facilitating such forward-looking initiatives."

Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, said, "We are on a mission to make the Bangladeshi Telecom Industry a driving force in achieving the government's vision of a Smart Bangladesh. Telecommunications, as an essential service, holds the potential to serve as a bridge connecting access to digital services with customers. This potential collaboration between Banglalink and Robi will encourage innovation and promote the efficient utilization of the nation's resources in critical national development initiatives, ultimately transforming the lives of Bangladeshi citizens through seamless connectivity."

Present at the event were Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, BPPA, Secretary, Post and Telecommunication Division; Md. Shamsul Arefin, Secretary ICT Division; Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, Chairman of the BTRC; Dr. Shahjahan Mahmood, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited; Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer of Banglalink; Shahed Alam, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer of Robi Axiata Limited; Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer of Banglalink; and other high-ranking officials from both the operators.

 

