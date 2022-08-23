Retired Additional IGP joins Munshi Group as advisor
Retired Additional Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Fatemi has recently joined Munshi Group, a business conglomerate, as an advisor.
"The group is delighted to have Fatemi as an advisor and his counsel will bring comprehensive development," said Munshi Group in a press release.
"It is expected that his presence and dynamic guidance will make the group more progressive and noteworthy," read the statement.
According to the media release, Munshi Group is a recognised suppliers of services to the nation, seeking human capital for powering their growth, transformation, and sustainability.
It aims to be the best one stop quality and diversified service provider.