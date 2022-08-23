Retired Additional IGP joins Munshi Group as advisor

Retired Additional Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Fatemi has recently joined Munshi Group, a business conglomerate, as an advisor.

"The group is delighted to have Fatemi as an advisor and his counsel will bring comprehensive development," said Munshi Group in a press release.

"It is expected that his presence and dynamic guidance will make the group more progressive and noteworthy," read the statement.

According to the media release, Munshi Group is a recognised suppliers of services to the nation, seeking human capital for powering their growth, transformation, and sustainability.

It aims to be the best one stop quality and diversified service provider.