Regional LPG conference begins at ICCB

A two-day regional LPG conference began in Dhaka on Tuesday to promote liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as an environment-friendly fuel to free the earth from the curse of carbon emissions.

World LPG Association organised the Asian Regional LPG Summit at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), reads a press release.

Bashundhara LP Gas Limited is the platinum partner and venue host of the conference.

Some 40 companies from 30 countries have put on display modern technology of cylinders, products related to the LPG sector, cylinder bulbs, regulators, and autogas station machinery and equipment for setting up LPG plants in industries.

Bashundhara Group Sector-A head of strategy and public relations Jakaria Jalal said the conference is helping the local companies share the standards and practices in Bangladesh.

"World LPG Association has been working to promote LPG as a green fuel. The platform has members from all LPG operators across the world. Our lone goal is to reach the affordable LPG to the doorsteps of commoners," he said.

LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh (LOAB) General Secretary Ahsanul Jabbar said the local demand of LPG has increased to 1.5 million tonnes per year from 100,000 tonnes in 2014.

World LPG Association Managing Director James Rockall said Bangladesh has huge potential in the LPG market as the country has shortage of natural gas. "LPG is considered as a green fuel globally. We want good expansion of LPG in Bangladesh," he said.

As the leading market brand in the country, Bashundhara LP Gas Limited has set up stalls at the conference to showcase the latest technology and innovation.

Bashundhara LP Gas Assistant General Manager Kazi Rokon Uddin said their product has been transformed into a global brand through maintaining quality and service over the years.

"Bashundhara LP Gas has won the Best Brand and Superbands awards for over two decades since the inception of journey from the country's leading industrial conglomerate. The brand has maintained the top position after winning the hearts of millions of people across the country," he said.

