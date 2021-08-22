RDCD signs agreement to develop integrated digital service delivery platform software

Corporates

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 11:24 am

RDCD signs agreement to develop integrated digital service delivery platform software

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 11:24 am
RDCD signs agreement to develop integrated digital service delivery platform software. PHOTO/ COURTESY
RDCD signs agreement to develop integrated digital service delivery platform software. PHOTO/ COURTESY

The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Division (RDCD) has recently signed an agreement with ERA-InfoTech Ltd. to develop "Integrated Digital Services" software for RDCD.

RDRC secretary Md. Rezaul Ahsan and Md. Serajul Islam, FCMA, Chief Executive Officer, ERA-InfoTech Ltd. and Ashraf Al Kabir, Chief Executive Officer, Orange BD Ltd. have signed the agreement.

RDRC will play an effective and important role in developing a Digital Bangladesh through implementing this software, a press release issued on Sunday reads.

Chandan Kumar Dey, Additional Secretary (Law and Institutions), Md. Mizanur Rahman Deputy Secretary (Administration-1), Engineer Md. Monayem Uddin Chowdhury, System Analyst, RDRC, were present at the signing ceremony.

Touhidul Haque, Chief Technical Officer, Engineer Maruf Parvez Khan, Head of Fintech, ASM Reaz, Manager, ERA-InfoTech Ltd. and Shishir Ranjan Roy, Head of Business Development, Orange BD were also present among others.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

3d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

3d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

3d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding