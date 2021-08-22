RDCD signs agreement to develop integrated digital service delivery platform software

The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Division (RDCD) has recently signed an agreement with ERA-InfoTech Ltd. to develop "Integrated Digital Services" software for RDCD.

RDRC secretary Md. Rezaul Ahsan and Md. Serajul Islam, FCMA, Chief Executive Officer, ERA-InfoTech Ltd. and Ashraf Al Kabir, Chief Executive Officer, Orange BD Ltd. have signed the agreement.

RDRC will play an effective and important role in developing a Digital Bangladesh through implementing this software, a press release issued on Sunday reads.

Chandan Kumar Dey, Additional Secretary (Law and Institutions), Md. Mizanur Rahman Deputy Secretary (Administration-1), Engineer Md. Monayem Uddin Chowdhury, System Analyst, RDRC, were present at the signing ceremony.

Touhidul Haque, Chief Technical Officer, Engineer Maruf Parvez Khan, Head of Fintech, ASM Reaz, Manager, ERA-InfoTech Ltd. and Shishir Ranjan Roy, Head of Business Development, Orange BD were also present among others.