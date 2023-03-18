Ranks FC celebrates Open Day at Ready Projects

Ranks FC Properties, a subsidiary of Rancon, celebrated an Open Day at its signature projects, Rancon White Oak and Rancon Park Terrace.

As part of the occasion, the projects were opened for display to all neighbourhood, future customers, strategic partners, and media houses just before handing it over to the customers, reads a press release.

The Open Day was officially inaugurated at the project site on Saturday (18 March).

The event was graced by the President of the Institute of Architects (IAB) Chittagong Chapter and one of the Board Directors of CDA Architect Ashiq Imran, Vice President of BGME Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, DC (North) of Chittagong Metropolitan Police Mokhlesur Rahman, Assistant Professor (Neurology) of Chittagong Medical College Dr. Tauhidur Rahman, Ranks FC CEO Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, GM Construction Engineer Biswajit Chowdhury, and other senior officials.

In his speech, Architect Ashiq Imran encouraged young architects to visit these buildings and learn how to ensure fine detailing.

Ranks FC CEO Tanvir Shahriar Rimon highlighted their values, sharing a holistic vision that they value prosperity more than short term profit.

He said that Rancon is leading the way in Bangladesh's efforts to build green buildings, and their buildings are energy efficient.