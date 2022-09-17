Pubali Bank Ltd holds managers’ conference

Corporates

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 03:35 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pubali Bank Ltd held the Managers' Conference 2022 of Dhaka South, Dhaka North, Dhaka Central, Gazipur, and Narayangonj region at the bank's head office on Saturday (17 September). 

All Branch and Sub-branch Managers of these regions and Islamic Banking Window heads took part in the conference. 

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO graced the conference as the chief guest. Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO of the bank was present as the  guest of honour.

Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary Zahid Ahsan and Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Shahadat Hossain were present as special guests. 

General Manager and Regional Manager of Dhaka South Region Md Kamruzzaman, General Manager and RM of Dhaka North Region AS Sirajul Haque Chowdhury, General Manager and RM of Dhaka Central Region Sultana Sarifun Nahar, DGM and RM of Narayanganj Region AKM Abdur Raqib, DGM and RM of Gazipur Region Chowdhury Abdul Waheed presided over the conference. 

Md Faizul Hoque Sharif, General Manager of General Services and Development Division delivered a welcome speech.

In his speech, Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury emphasised on expansion of foreign remittance business through better customer and modern banking service. 

He also advised all Regional Managers and Branch Managers to work hard, look for new business avenues and adopt diversification and to take concerted efforts for achieving the target fixed for the year 2022. 

Saiful urged upon all the executives to keep close vigilance so that newly disbursed loans may not become overdue or classified and intensive supervision and close monitoring of the loan should be made.

General managers of the head office, senior executives and branch heads were present at the conference.
 

