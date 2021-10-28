Pubali Bank holds virtual workshop on “Information Security Awareness”

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 05:20 pm
Pubali Bank holds virtual workshop on “Information Security Awareness”

Pubali Bank Limited ICT operation division held its virtual workshop on "Information Security Awareness" on Thursday.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pubali Bank Ltd Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury inaugurated the workshop as chief guest.

Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mohammad Ali; Deputy Managing Directors- Zahid Ahsan, Mohammad Esha and Mohammad Shahadat Hossain; General Manager of ICT operation division Md Helal Uddin and Deputy General Manager Hossain Mohammed Faisal were present during the workshop.

