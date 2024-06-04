Proposal for using DSE's international standard data center

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) launched a state-of-the-art international standard data center at the DSE Tower in Nikunja last year on 12 November. 

Since its inauguration, several organisations have shown interest in renting data center space.

On 3 June, a four-member team led by City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser met with DSE Chairman Professor Dr Hafiz Md Hasan Babu at the DSE office and expressed interest in leasing data center space at DSE for a US-based company named Cloud Delta.

In response, the DSE Chairman informed that the new data center is equipped with 106 racks, though some development work is still ongoing.

"We plan to rent out the unused data center space through a specific guideline once the remaining developmental work is completed quickly," he said.

 

The meeting was also attended by A.G.M Sattique Ahmed Shah, the Acting Managing Director of DSE.

 

 

