Program held on Health Facility Readiness Assessment Tool for the maternal immunisation 

Corporates

Press Release
12 February, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 07:31 pm

Related News

Program held on Health Facility Readiness Assessment Tool for the maternal immunisation 

Press Release
12 February, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 07:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A handover and dissemination ceremony of the Health Facility Readiness Assessment Tool for the maternal immunization program in Bangladesh was held today at the Ballroom of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

The event was organized by the Jhpiego's Maternal Immunization Readiness Initiative (MIRI) project, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The tool was developed under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, EPI, MNCAH, DGHS, OGSB, and BSMMU.

The event was graced by the presence of Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Additional Secretary, Department of Health, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Dr. Shibbir Ahmed Osmani, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Mr. Md. Jashim Uddin Khan, Director, BIDA, PM Office; Dr. Moniruzzaman Siddique, Director, MCH, Department of Family Welfare, Dr. Md. Atiqul Haque, Dean and Chairman, Department of Public Health, BSMMU; Dr. Md. Nizamuddin, Director, MNC&AH, Department of Health; Dr. Md. Shahariar Sazzad, Deputy Director, EPI, Department of Health, Dr. SM Abdullah Al Murad, Program Manager, EPI, Department of Health and Dr. Samsul Haque, Consultant, Operation Plan, MNC&AH, Department of Health. The welcoming speech was delivered by Dr. Setara Rahman, Country Lead, Jhpiego Bangladesh. Dr. Ruth Karron, Professor, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Dr. Chris Morgan, Director of Innovation, Jhpiego USA, presented papers on the development process and implementation of the MIRI HRFA tool. Representatives from non-government and international organizations were also present at the event.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ministry of Health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

2h | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

13h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

12m | Videos
Yarn, clothes, pillows and geo bags are made from plastic cotton

Yarn, clothes, pillows and geo bags are made from plastic cotton

1h | Videos
Pak Gen. Election is a repetition of 1970’s Election

Pak Gen. Election is a repetition of 1970’s Election

2h | Videos
To form Government in Pakistan Political parties need to ally

To form Government in Pakistan Political parties need to ally

2h | Videos