Program held on Health Facility Readiness Assessment Tool for the maternal immunisation 

A handover and dissemination ceremony of the Health Facility Readiness Assessment Tool for the maternal immunization program in Bangladesh was held today at the Ballroom of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

The event was organized by the Jhpiego's Maternal Immunization Readiness Initiative (MIRI) project, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The tool was developed under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, EPI, MNCAH, DGHS, OGSB, and BSMMU.

The event was graced by the presence of Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Additional Secretary, Department of Health, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Dr. Shibbir Ahmed Osmani, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Mr. Md. Jashim Uddin Khan, Director, BIDA, PM Office; Dr. Moniruzzaman Siddique, Director, MCH, Department of Family Welfare, Dr. Md. Atiqul Haque, Dean and Chairman, Department of Public Health, BSMMU; Dr. Md. Nizamuddin, Director, MNC&AH, Department of Health; Dr. Md. Shahariar Sazzad, Deputy Director, EPI, Department of Health, Dr. SM Abdullah Al Murad, Program Manager, EPI, Department of Health and Dr. Samsul Haque, Consultant, Operation Plan, MNC&AH, Department of Health. The welcoming speech was delivered by Dr. Setara Rahman, Country Lead, Jhpiego Bangladesh. Dr. Ruth Karron, Professor, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Dr. Chris Morgan, Director of Innovation, Jhpiego USA, presented papers on the development process and implementation of the MIRI HRFA tool. Representatives from non-government and international organizations were also present at the event.

