Private sectors should proactively use Bida’s OSS: Bida chief

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 06:08 pm

In three years, OSS has been able to provide about 60,000 services, he says

Photo: Courtesy
Md Sirazul Islam, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) said currently Bida's One-Stop Service (OSS) portal are providing 58 different services and the private sector should proactively use this online platform to get these services.

"Bida's registration and Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (Risc)'s name clearance can now be obtained within 24 hours through OSS. In three years, OSS has been able to provide about 60,000 services," he said at a dissemination session on OSS arranged by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) on Wednesday.

At one point in time, the private sector demanded a single-window from where they could get all relevant services to start or run a business. At present, 90% of Bida's services are being provided in time, Md Sirazul Islam added.

He, therefore, requested the private sector to access these digital facilities online to reduce the cost of doing business, said a DCCI press release.

If the private sector shows keen interest to avail services from OSS then hundreds of more services will be added to the board, he mentioned.

"If we can reduce time and process, the cost will automatically come down", he added. 

Dhaka Chamber President Rizwan Rahman said, "We need to change our mindset to use the OSS. Dhaka Chamber will work to publicize the positive features of OSS to its members as well as to the business community to make it familiar."

He also requested Bida to develop a promotional video tutorial on OSS and upload that to social media for better reach.

Dhaka Chamber Senior Vice President Arman Haque said the OSS should be managed centrally like a national single window.

He also said to create a business-friendly environment in Bangladesh, more services should be added to OSS to reduce the cost of doing business. If the foreign investors get the maximum benefit out of OSS, this will facilitate the inflow of more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Bida Executive Member Mohsina Yasmin, DCCI Vice President Monowar Hossain and members of Dhaka Chamber were present on the occasion.

