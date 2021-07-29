Prerona Foundation and Daraz collaborate to support specially-abled individuals

Prerona Foundation and e-commerce platform Daraz have decided to collaborate to support specially-abled individuals and facilitate their economic inclusion in the national economy.

As a result of this partnership, "Perona Mask", made by the specially-abled individuals under Prerona Foundation's 'Amra Shikhi, Amra Pari' programme, will now be available for purchase on Daraz, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Each purchase of Prerona Mask will support the specially-abled makers and inspire them to march towards a brighter future, the release added.

Prerona Masks are 4-layered fabric facemasks designed for both men and women, that complies with the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) production.

Certified by Bangladesh Government-authorised certification agency, the masks come equipped with 2 inner layers of polypropylene, a metal nose clip for a secure fit, and a soft ear-loop for greater comfort, the release said.

The price for the masks starts at BDT 180 and can range up to BDT 250, depending on the designs and bundle offers. All Prerona Masks are washable and reusable up to 20 times.

Interested customers can visit – https://www.daraz.com.bd/shop/prerona-foundation to view and purchase these fabric facemasks.