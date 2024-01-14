Preparatory programmes for Ansar-VDP’s 44th National Assembly inaugurated

The preparatory programmes for Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Forces (VDP) Academy's 44th National Assembly was inaugurated on Sunday (14 January).

Major General AKM Aminul Haque, the force's director general, inaugurated the programme at Ansar and VDP Academy in Gazipur, said a press release.

Among others, Additional Director General of the force Brigadier General Md Nazim Uddin, Commandant Deputy Director General of Ansar and VDP Academy Md Nurul Hasan Faridi, other deputy director generals, directors, district commandants and all level officers, employees, Ansar Battalion and VDP members were present.

National Assembly of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP is held every year in February. On the occasion of rally parade, all kinds of preparations are taken from January.

As part of the preparation, a rally led by the director general paraded through various important roads of the academy today.

After the rally, the director general gave directions to all for the smooth completion of the rally.

