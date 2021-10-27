Premier Bank celebrates 22nd anniversary

Corporates

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 12:49 pm

Premier Bank Limited celebrated 22 years of its operations on Tuesday.

The event was inaugurated by members of the board of directors Mohammad Imran Iqbal, Jamal G Ahmed and Nahyan Haroon at the bank's head office.

The managing director and CEO of Premier Bank M Reazul Karim (FCMA) and advisor to the bank Muhammed Ali also attended the ceremony, reads a press release today. 
 
In his speech at the celebration, the founding chairman Dr HBM Iqbal said, "Ever since we started way back in 1999, we strived every single day to perform our best and keep our promise of 'Service first', which has helped us rise to a position of trust today - while earning the love and respect of the people. Our bank has been playing an important role in the development of various sectors of the country and we have garnered massive success in many different areas. However, without your continuous help and support for the last 22 years, we would not have reached today's position."
 
Advisor of the bank Muhammad Ali added, "Bangladesh is moving forward with the goal of becoming a middle-income and prosperous country by 2041. Under the guidance and leadership of the honourable chairman and the financial visionary Dr HBM Iqbal, Premier Bank will play an even bigger role as Bangladesh's growth partner as we continue adopting and implementing bolder and more progressive development strategies."
 
Managing director and CEO of the bank M. Reazul Karim (FCMA) thanked everyone and said, "This path of prosperity will continue. At present, our non-performing loan is around 2.5% and the premier bank has also developed in other parameters. We hope that in the next five years, the premier bank will be among the topmost profitable bank by achieving all the parameters."
 

