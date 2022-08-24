PRABRIDDHI signs contract with IPE, JUST for technical support to Jashore light engineering sector

Corporates

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 10:08 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

PRABRIDDHI signed a contract with the Department of Industrial and Production Engineering, Jashore University of Science & Technology (JUST), on Wednesday (24 August) to support the development of the light engineering sector.

The light engineering workshops have been a major contributor of Tk5,500 million in the economy.

The growth of this sector is currently being challenged by constraints such as lack of modern technology, production processes, lack of technical skills, trained engineers, technical knowledge, market linkage, promotion etc.

In December 2021, PRABRIDDHI signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bangladesh Engineering Industry Owners' Association­-Jashore and Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST), with the objectives of fostering the development and competitiveness of the Light Engineering sector, as well as supporting the sector's long-term development through technical assistance and required support.

Under this partnership, students of JUST will work closely with the light engineering workshops to support product improvement, development and innovation, the release adds.

This collaboration will benefit the LE sector entrepreneurs in further development, while the students of JUST will benefit from practical hands-on experience working closely with the workshops.

Chairman of IPE department, Dr ASM Mojahidul Hoque, expects a positive outcome from this collaboration which will lead to constructive collaboration between academia and industry.

PRABRIDDHI is a Local Economic Development (LED) project, funded by Switzerland and Government of Bangladesh, and co-implemented by Swisscontact and Local Government Division (LGD).

