PPP Authority visits Dhaka Bypass Expressway project

Sultana Afroz, secretary to the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and Chief Executive Officer of the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), inspected the progress of the 48 km long Dhaka Bypass Expressway project on Sunday.

Her team visited the bridge construction of the largest Kanchan Bridge and other road development work at different locations.

She expressed her satisfaction over the quality of construction and hoped that this standard will be continued. She also assured that PPP Authority is implementing honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision towards national development.

The project is expected to reduce traffic congestion inside Dhaka city and establish road connectivity with safe and modern facilities which will play a significant role in increasing the overall trade and commerce of the country.

The project company has informed that the work will be completed by 2024. The revised support of Tk84.64 crore for this project was approved by ECNEC on 22 June.