Policy dialogue on cybersecurity and data protection challenges of MSME held

10 June, 2024, 01:25 pm
The Honorable Secretary of the ICT Division, Md Shamsul Arefin attended as the  Chief Guest of the event.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Inspira Advisory & Consulting as part of USAID's South Asian Regional Digital Initiative (SARDI) project, held a multi-stakeholder  policy dialogue to address the concerns & challenges surrounding several enacted  and soon-to-be-enacted policies on Digital Commerce, Data Protection, and  Cybersecurity that will impact the MSME and e-commerce sector On 9 June, 2024. 

The event was joined by key policymakers, policy advisors, development partners,  private sector stakeholders, and MSME development platforms to discuss ways  forward that ensure unimpeded growth of these sectors across Bangladesh.  Part of the Cybersecurity Awareness Activity for MSMEs in Bangladesh, the project  aimed to boost cybersecurity practices among Bangladeshi MSMEs and address key  policy challenges through policy advocacy. Under this project Inspira has trained  over 1500 MSMEs across 9 Districts in Bangladesh and reached over three million  people on social media through their "Bebshay Digital Shurokkha" Campaign.  

The policy dialogue event featured a Keynote presentation by Md. Saimum Reza  Talukder, Senior Lecturer, BRAC School of Law and Mr. Tanvir Hassan Zoha,  Assistant Professor, Bangladesh University of Business and Technology, sharing  insights on regulatory and policy challenges that MSME face in the domain of  cybersecurity and data protection.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Honorable Secretary of the ICT Division, Md Shamsul Arefin attended as the  Chief Guest of the event. He emphasized the importance of engaging with relevant  stakeholders before drafting laws or acts to ensure they are beneficial for all. 

The Director General of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory  Commission, Brig Gen Mohammad Khalil-Ur-Rahman, attending as special guest,  highlighted the need for more events like this to understand and address real issues  appropriately. He stated, "Bangladesh is moving forward with the digital revolution,  and for this, we need awareness among the people, and we are ready to work  towards it." 

The Director General of the National Cyber Security Agency, Abu Sayed Md.  Kamruzzaman, who attended the event as special guest, stated the importance of  increasing cybersecurity awareness, noting, "As we strive for a 'Smart Bangladesh,'  we need comprehensive awareness campaigns, even for professionals in law  enforcement and the legal field." 

The Managing Director of the SME Foundation Mr. Salahuddin Mahmud pointed  out that SMEs are the largest contributors to Bangladesh's economy. He said, "As the  world moves towards digitalization, it is essential for SMEs to be aware and protect  Former Senior Vice President of BASIS, Samira Zuberi Himika, who also attended as  a special guest, stated, "We need a one-stop cybersecurity platform where SME  owners or any victims can come and raise their issues and get solutions." Stakeholders present at the policy dialogue event discussed critical policies such as  the Personal Data Protection Act 2023, the Cyber Security Act 2023, the Digital  Commerce Act 2023, the National AI Policy 2024, and shared insights from their  respective fields.

