Pizza Hut introduces ‘KFC Popcorn Pizza’

Corporates

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 08:02 pm

Pizza Hut introduces ‘KFC Popcorn Pizza’

The “KFC Popcorn Pizza” is starting at Tk 289, and will have 7 variations

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 08:02 pm
Pizza Hut introduces ‘KFC Popcorn Pizza’

Pizza Hut has recently introduced a new variation of pizza, "KFC Popcorn Pizza" in collaboration with international brand KFC.

Pizza Hut introduced this dish which brings together "KFC Popcorn Chicken" and "Pizza Hut pizza" with a KFC gravy sauce, following their "Battle of the Beef" campaign, said a press release.

Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Ltd. and sole franchisee of Pizza Hut Bangladesh said, "We are elated to bring this innovative and global pizza to the hands of Bangladeshi consumers."

"We are proud to announce that more customers will be able to try out the delicious KFC Popcorn Pizza," he added.

Amit Thapa also announced the opening of 3 new outlets of Pizza Hut.

He said, "As our brand has been growing, so has our store count, with 3 new Pizza Huts opening by the end of the year, starting with our Pizza Hut Adabor, opened recently on 22 November."

According to the press release, the "KFC Popcorn Pizza" is starting at Tk 289, and will have 7 variations.

Food

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

49m | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

54m | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?