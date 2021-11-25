Pizza Hut introduces ‘KFC Popcorn Pizza’

Pizza Hut has recently introduced a new variation of pizza, "KFC Popcorn Pizza" in collaboration with international brand KFC.

Pizza Hut introduced this dish which brings together "KFC Popcorn Chicken" and "Pizza Hut pizza" with a KFC gravy sauce, following their "Battle of the Beef" campaign, said a press release.

Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Ltd. and sole franchisee of Pizza Hut Bangladesh said, "We are elated to bring this innovative and global pizza to the hands of Bangladeshi consumers."

"We are proud to announce that more customers will be able to try out the delicious KFC Popcorn Pizza," he added.

Amit Thapa also announced the opening of 3 new outlets of Pizza Hut.

He said, "As our brand has been growing, so has our store count, with 3 new Pizza Huts opening by the end of the year, starting with our Pizza Hut Adabor, opened recently on 22 November."

According to the press release, the "KFC Popcorn Pizza" is starting at Tk 289, and will have 7 variations.